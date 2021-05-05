It’s official, the Rugrats are back! The Paramount+ streaming service has a new animated series in the works, featuring the iconic toddlers.

“Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV hits among kids and parents ever, and we can’t wait for the all-new series to debut on Paramount+,” President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito said in a statement.

The original series aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, and followed the adventures of Tommy Pickles and his family members, including Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica, as they find themselves in some pretty crazy adventures. When it comes to the voices of these animated babies, the original cast is set to reprise their roles for the new series. So, don’t worry, all your favorite Rugrats will sound exactly the same as they did all those years ago.

“This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent, making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids,” executive producer Eryk Casemiro added in a separate statement. Aside from the Rugrats, Paramount+ is responsible for some other nostalgic reboots, including SpongeBob SquarePants and iCarly. The streaming service first launched in March 2021 with a “mountain of entertainment.” Along with Nickelodeon content, Paramount+ subscribers can watch shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Since its launch, fans have enjoyed the SpongeBob-themed series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, and the original film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. As for iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will be bringing the web show back to life in the near future. “iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers,” Miranda told J-14 exclusively in January 2021. “My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy. The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.” When it comes to the Rugrats, the toddlers won’t be all grown up, but the new series will have new adventures that expand on the old show fans know and love. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the Rugrats reboot.

