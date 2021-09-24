Road trip! The cast of RV made family cross-country vacations cool again — despite the series of unfortunate events that befell the Munro family.

Robin Williams led the 2006 comedy as Bob Munro, a beverage company worker forced to travel from California to Colorado for a work event. Throughout the film, Bob tries to keep his dysfunctional family in check — wife Jamie (Cheryl Hines) and children Cassie (JoJo) and Carl (Josh Hutcherson) — while keeping his work mission under wraps.

Things don’t go according to plan, however, with the RV’s parking break getting wrecked. The family also experiences multiple crashes, a run-in with a trio of raccoons and a plumbing problem on board.

Despite all the drama, Bob manages to make it to his work meeting and form a deeper bond and connection with his loved ones. Along the way, the group also met a wacky group of travelers in the Gornickes family.

Kristin Chenoweth’s Mary Jo and Jeff Daniels’ Travis Gornicke bring the laughs alongside their three kids. While filming the comedy, the actors reflected on their own camping and road trip moments.

“When I was growing up, we took family vacations,” Kristin told Beliefnet in May 2006. “Maybe I’m living in a plastic bubble, but it doesn’t seem like families do that as much anymore. And that’s why I love the Munros — their trip to Maui was cancelled and they’re going in an RV. I think the Gornickes are there to remind them that being together is a good thing.”

Robin, on the other hand, joked that the tension his character experiences in the film is a lot like a trip he took once with his kids.

“I’ve lived this,” the Mrs. Doubtfire actor said. “It’s like a documentary at some point — the idea of a teenage daughter being in that phase where you literally feel like Sylvester the Cat, with his son who used to go, ‘Oh father. Must you embarrass me so? Oh father, I will die.’”

More than 15 years later, Kristin still has fond memories of the movie and celebrated RV when she saw it was streaming on Netflix in December 2020. She shared a photo of herself screaming out the window of a van in the movie and tagged her costar Cheryl, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Scroll down to see what the cast of RV has been doing since it premiered in 2006:

