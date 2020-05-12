Prepare yourselves, people, because there’s an American Horror Story spinoff in the works! Yep, that’s right, creator and executive producer, Ryan Murphy, announced his brand new, anthology series American Horror Stories in a recent Instagram post, and we’ve got all the exciting deets!

“American Horror Story cast zoom call,” the boss man captioned a screenshot of himself and the show’s stars video chatting. “Where we reminisced about the good times… The spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)… When we will start filming the next season of the mothership… And other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

According to his post, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and the rest of all your favorite American Horror Story cast members might all have a place in the spinoff series, and we can’t wait! But what’s it going to be about? Well, Deadline reported that sources have said American Horror Stories will be “a companion anthology series.” Basically, each episode would be its own hour-long ghost story. The publication also said that the new show, just like AHS, will live on the FX network.

But that’s not all! Ryan also seemingly teased that Season 10 of the original show, the “mothership” as he called it, is in the works and that they had all discussed when filming will start. Honestly, we hope it’s soon!

As fans know, American Horror Stories isn’t the only exciting thing Ryan has in the works. For those who don’t know, fans are seriously convinced that Ariana Grande is working alongside Ryan for a brand new project. The speculation started online in April after one major hint hit social media. Previously, the Glee creator was only following one person on Instagram — his husband David Miller — but now, the “Thank U Next” songstress is the only other person that Ryan follows on the social media app. Sounds pretty suspicious to us!

