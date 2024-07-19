Stray Kids, the K-pop phenoms, just dropped their newest banger “Chk Chk Boom,” accompanied by an epic music video featuring none other than Hollywood legends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Released on July 19, the track leads their latest mini-album ATE. The video kicks off with Hugh and Ryan in full Marvel mode, hosting a hilarious news show. Interspersed with their antics, Stray Kids bring the heat with a dynamic performance set against rooftops and bustling city landscapes.

In addition to their own project, Stray Kids are contributing an original song titled “Slash” to the upcoming Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which releases in theatres on July 26. And just earlier this month, Ryan and Hugh crossed paths with the K-pop group during their film promotion in South Korea. Ryan captured the moment in a video hanging out with Stray Kids members Felix and Bang Chan, captioning it, “As they say in Seoul: Chk Chk Boom.”

While the cameo of two of the biggest actors in Hollywood may come as a surprise, Ryan and Stray Kids actually go way back! No, seriously, the K-pop group and Hollywood A-lister have been known internet friends for quite some time. Keep reading for details on how they met, their random friendship and more.

How Did Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds Meet?

Ryan first noticed Stray Kids leader Bang Chan after watching a viral 2021 performance by the K-pop group, which was inspired by his iconic Deadpool character. Shortly after the video premiered, the MCU actor tweeted the group a simple “hello,” which turned into an adorable Twitter exchange, ultimately ending in Bang Chan and Ryan exchanging autographs.

The Proposal actor even claimed Bang Chan as his “new favorite Australian,” a title which was long held by his other Australian bestie and MCU costar, Hugh. Since then, the two have wished continued to support one another via social media, and even met virtually during a 2021 interview!

Bang Chan was a fan of Ryan long before they ever met, making their unlikely friendship even cuter.

The Stray Kids leader told Korean news outlet YTN, as translated by fan @kaeseorin, “I love Ryan Reynolds. Ever since I was young, I’ve watched all of [his] movies … and received inspiration from them.”

For his part, Ryan has definitely become a super STAY (Stray Kids fandom name) since their first interaction, and has even admitted to being inspired by the K-pop group!

“I watched the ‘NOEASY’ trailer a whole bunch of times,” he revealed during his 2021 interview with Bang Chan. “You guys do this amazing thing where you kind of blend music with the action genre. It’s something I don’t see a lot of people do, and it’s something I’m actually going to steal.”

