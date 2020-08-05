Just weeks after Shane Dawson came under fire for seemingly “sexualizing” Willow Smith when she was 11 years old, and “doing blackface on the regular” in resurfaced old clips, his fiancé, Ryland Adams, has spoken out and asked fans not to “cancel” him.

“I understand that Shane’s made highly insensitive and offensive jokes, and I know that while they were far in his past, it’s hard to separate that person from who he is today — especially when seeing them in real time and your feelings are being hurt right now,” he said in a new YouTube video. “I can never take that away from you and I would never say that you have to take his apology or even ask you do that.”

He continued, “At some point, I hope that we can champion change and growth over canceling someone altogether, or going for the absolute worst on the internet and I say this because I know Shane has had to address his past more than most people in the world. Everyone has something in their past that they’re not proud of. But I don’t think that takes away from the incredible content he has put out over the years. It’s forced him to look into what he did, its impact, and really truly grow from that. I think if you’ve been watching Shane for a long time you know he’s a genuine person with good intentions.”

For those who missed it, the YouTuber was also slammed online after Tati Westbrook posted a tell-all video on June 30, 2020, claiming that Shane and Jeffree Star “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on fellow beauty vlogger James Charles. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sisters,” where she accused the makeup mogul of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the YouTuber said.

Shane later responded and claimed that all of Tati’s statements were “lies.” He also apologized for his past actions. His YouTube channel has since been demonetized and Morphe and Target have seemingly removed his products from their stores.

