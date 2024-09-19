It’s that me Espress-ho, ho ho.

Sabrina Carpenter announced she will be releasing a holiday special on Netflix called A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter.

“This is really gonna jingle your bells,” the streaming platform declared on September 19. “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss!”

Keep reading for everything we know about her upcoming special.

When Will ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ Be Released?

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter will be released on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

Sabrina is producing A Nonsense Christmas alongside OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner.

“Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one,” said Michael D. Ratner, executive producer and founder/CEO of OBB Media, to Netflix. “At OBB, we partner with the world’s most captivating artists to reimagine the expected, and we’re proud of the work by our entire team and want to highlight Simone Spira, the Volara team, Sam Wrench, Nikki Boella and all involved that brought Sabrina’s vision to life on Netflix.”

What Will Sabrina’s Holiday Special Entail?

The holiday special will have Sabrina performing songs from her 2023 holiday EP fruitcake, along with holiday covers. It will also feature some guest performing artists, comedic cameos and some unexpected duets.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” Sabrina told Netflix. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

The news comes just after it was revealed that Sabrina will be singing alongside Christina Aguilera in another special. That specific project will be a re-imagining of Christina’s debut album’s hits for an episode of Spotify Anniversaries on Monday, September 23.

“I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present,” Christina told Rolling Stone on September 18. “I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.