Sabrina Carpenter is poking fun over the fact that she may have been involved in the indictment of New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams. No, seriously.

During her Sept. 29 performance at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the “Espresso” singer joked about her connection to the mayor’s indictment. At one point, she stated: “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?”

Let us explain:

Why Was Eric Adams Indicted?

Eric Adams, who was elected as New York City’s mayor nearly three years ago, was indicted in a federal corruption investigation on Wednesday, September 25.

The federal charges allege he accepted lavish travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors.

On Friday, he denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Sabrina Carpenter during her New York show after her ‘Feather’ music video church scandal contributed to an investigation of the priest and his ties to Mayor Eric Adams: “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?” pic.twitter.com/lSF2mdhIgp — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

How Is Sabrina Carpenter Involved In All This?

The Sabrina of it all, if you will, has to do with her controversial music video for “Feather,” which was released in 2023.

The video ruffled some ~feathers~ at the time, as it included shots inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn, New York, which Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello said he approved and later apologized for.

Sabrina’s use of the church led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn to restore the church’s “sanctity” with a Mass and issue a statement — and later stripped Jamie of his administrative duties. Afterward, he said in a statement that he’d allowed the video because he wanted to “strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and the parish.”

“We got approval in advance,” Sabrina told Variety of the controversy in November, adding a nod to her last name, “And Jesus was a carpenter.”

However, in recent weeks, federal investigators have issued a subpoena to the church seeking information about financial or business dealings between Jamie and Frank Carone, Eric’s former chief of staff.

During the federal inquiry into Jamie’s business transactions with the mayor’s office, it’s being reported that Sabrina’s music video helped bring up cause a domino effect which ultimately led to an investigation into the mayor and the former church leader’s relationship.

