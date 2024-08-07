Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan‘s romance continues to make headlines! The pop star and Hollywood actor made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala, and we’re obsessed with this relationship. Keep reading for their relationship timeline.

Sabrina, 24, and Barry, 31, first sparked romance rumors in December 2023, after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, via the Daily Mail. On top of that, the pair were seen hanging out together at W Magazine‘s Grammy After-Party on February 4, 2024, which the magazine shared photos of (see pics here).

Their relationship comes one year after Barry broke it off with his last girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, whom the Saltburn actor welcomed a son with in August 2022. Nearly a year later, the two called it quits, per The Sun. The news outlet reported that, “They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head.”

For her part, Sabrina has been romantically linked to a few famous men in the past, including Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett, the latter of whom was rumored to be the inspiration behind Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout hit, “driver’s license.”

“I didn’t want my EP to be overshadowed by some other narrative that people were trying to make,” the singer told Billboard in February 2021, referring to the song. “I really want the focus to be on the art instead of some of the talk and the chatter. You shouldn’t live to please everybody, but at the same time, there are ways to be sensitive to situations where maybe [‘We Both Know’] has a better chance at a different time.”

When it came to talking about love, Sabrina stayed vague during a May 2021 conversation with Interview magazine, but she did call it “the most beautiful thing in the world and the most painful thing in the world at the same time.”

“But the beauty outweighs the pain,” the actress added. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”

