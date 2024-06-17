Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan collab, when? The “Espresso” songstress confirmed that the two new queens of pop music have met, and it’s safe to say they’re just as obsessed with one another as we are of them! Keep reading fro details on their friendship.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan Friends?

Sabrina, 25, and Chappell, 26, seem to be friendly — as they hung out for the first time during Coachella in 2024, when they both performed to adoring audiences.

“I’ve been just as obsessed with her as everyone has,” Sabrina said of Chappell during an interview with Rolling Stone from June 2024.. “It’s so weird when you’re hanging out as two young women as opposed to thinking about when she goes onstage and is that person and when I go on stage.”

Both singers’ popularity are popping off right now, with their respective hit songs “Espresso” and “Good Luck, Babe” dominating the music charts. As such, Sabrina and Chappell are often compared to each other as they both experienced a gradual rise to fame that suddenly catapulted them into the spotlight simultaneously.

What Have Sabrina and Chappell Said of Newfound Fame?

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said she feels “really grateful” that this success is happening to her now.

“I feel really grateful that this has happened over the course of a lot of time of me figuring it out because it doesn’t feel like it was sprung up on me. It’s almost like I can just relax and be excited about it,” she said, before joking: “I say Sabrina wasn’t built in a day.”

As for Chappell, the singer has gotten real about how overwhelming her meteoric rise to fame has been in the past few months.

“I just want to be honest with the crowd and I just feel a little off today because I think that my career has just kind of gone really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up,” she said through tears during her Midwest Princess Tour performance at the Red Hot Amphitheater on June 12, 2024. “And so I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today.”

“So I’m sorry that—I’m not trying to, like, give you like a lesser show. It’s just like, there’s a lot on my mind,” she added.

We hope this new generation of pop star girlies are having some much deserved rest!

