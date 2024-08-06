Let’s be real, we’ve all found ourselves screenshooting dozens of photos of Sabrina Carpenter‘s wispy bangs and voluminous soft curls and showing them to our hair dresser … The real problem arises after you leave the salon.

How are you going to be able to recreate her look at home? Fear not, because we have you covered! We broke down how the pop princess achieves her iconic hairstyle below.

OK, by breaking it down, we mean that one of her actual hair stylists will be breaking down this tutorial. Scott King, who styled Sabrina’s hair during the Eras Tour, spoke with People in April 2023 detailing how he helps her get stage ready.

Scott has been working with Sabrina for nearly a decade after initially meeting on a magazine shoot! When it comes to creating her hairdo for a concert, it’s totally different than creating one for the red carpet.

“You want to create a signature look that will withstand running, dancing, and performing for 1.5 hours,” he said. How does he keep it all in place you may be wondering? Scott credits the brand Hairstory!

“What has been working the best for her has been using the Dressed Up heat protectant spray as well as their Undressed texturizing spray,” he shared. To tame her flyaways, “I use the Hair Balm.”

To make sure her hair doesn’t fall flat, Scott uses their Powder dry shampoo, which is “amazing for keeping the hair full of body and volume throughout the show.”

Before he adds all the above stated products, he makes sure to prep and style her hair, which usually takes an hour. “I blow out her hair, set it with the iron and eventually take it down and brush it out or tweak any pieces that are out of place,” King explained of the process.

Now that you know how to maintain that style at home, here’s what to ask your stylist at the salon!

Sabrina’s bangs are a signature part of her look, and her hairstylist Laurie Heaps gave a few tips to Behind The Chair on how to achieve that perfect contouring effect.

To achieve her fringe, cut the hair “in a standard pie-shaped section, using the center part as a guide. The contouring bend in her bangs is defined by a round brush,” Laurie further shared.

“When layering around her face, I don’t blend from the bangs to the longer layers,” Laurie explains. “Blending too much can result in a shaggy look. Instead, I like to leave the layer just after the bangs at about chin length.”

