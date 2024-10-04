Sabrina Carpenter‘s meteoric rise to fame in 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular. In the past year alone, she’s teamed up with none other than Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, dropped chart-topping singles, rocked Coachella, unleashed her eagerly awaited album, Short n’ Sweet and kicked off a world tour. So, how much money does she make ~working late~ because she’s a singerrr?

We broke down her net worth and how she makes her money, below!

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sabrina is worth around $12 million.

However, it’s uncertain whether the above figure reflects on all of this year’s earnings or includes profits from the Short n’ Sweet tour—so stay tuned!

Although Sabrina has been releasing hits for years (with Short n’ Sweet marking her sixth studio album), 2024 could be the turning point where her real financial breakthrough happens.

How Does Sabrina Carpenter Make Money?

Sabrina has been in the spotlight for years, making her breakthrough as Maya Hart in Disney Channel series Girl Meets World when she was 14 years old. However, she first got her start from a fellow Disney Channel star — Miley Cyrus!

No, seriously, the “Espresso” singer entered a singing contest on Miley’s website called The Miley Cyrus Project, and made it to the top three finalists. Afterwards, she landed a record deal with Hollywood Records, booked a Disney show and the rest is pretty much history.

Reflecting on her early career in a 2018 interview with The Morning Call, she said, “It’s become one of the best experiences of my life. Maybe it wasn’t even as cool then as it is now—being able to say that I was signed at 12 — because people are like, ‘Wait, well, when I was 12, I was just playing with, like, Jenga blocks and you were getting signed by a label.’ That’s a really cool feeling.”

While Sabrina’s been releasing music for years, her 2024 hit singles including “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” have yet to be calculated by Forbes yet, but it’s safe to assume that she’s made millions from “Espresso” going platinum alone.

As for what she made for performing at Coachella, that’s also unknown, but in 2017 the New Yorker reported Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, and Lady Gaga each took home between $3 and $4 million for their headlining sets. Plus, Bad Bunny earned $5 million for his performance in 2023.

How Much Money Does Sabrina Make for Sponsorships?

Sabrina’s rising fame has attracted a wave of sponsorships this year, including major brands like Skims, Van Leeuwen, Blank Street, SuperGoop and Marc Jacobs.

She also landed the role of Redken’s new global brand ambassador—though her paycheck remains undisclosed, deals like these typically run into the millions.

