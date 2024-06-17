Sabrina Carpenter is shutting down all the ~nonsense~ rumors between her and Taylor Swift! In April 2024, the pop princess did a campaign with SKIMS, which is owned by Kim Kardashian — who has feuded with Taylor in the past.

This collaboration had fans wondering how the “Fortnight” singer felt. Keep reading to see Taylor’s reaction.

According to the “Espresso” artist, there’s no bad blood between the two! While speaking with Rolling Stone on June 17, 2024, the singer revealed that Taylor took no issue with the collab.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” she told the outlet. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.”

Adding, “It was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

At the time, some of Taylor’s supporters didn’t see it that same way. “After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?” one user wrote while another added, “How she gonna open for Taylor swift, then work with Kim Kardashian.”

Sabrina went out to reveal that the two are great friends and that she holds her bestie to “such a different echelon. I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”

It seems Taylor holds that same regard for Sabrina since she included her in the creative process of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” Sabrina gushed. “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration … She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

The “Feather” songstress recently wrapped up her concert dates as the opening act of Taylor’s Eras Tour in March 2024 — and has recently teased her own tour.

It’s unclear when Sabrina is going to perform all across the world, however, her album is set to release in August 2024, so we can assume some time after that!

