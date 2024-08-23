Did Sabrina Carpenter just drop a Short n’ Sweet bomb on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello? Following the release of her album on August 23, fans are convinced most of the record is about her rumored situationship with the “Stitches” singer and his rekindling with his ex-girlfriend.

And if you forgot that Sabrina and Shawn were rumored to have dated, you’re not alone. We broke down the timeline of their alleged relationship, his reunion with Camila and which Sabrina tracks are most likely about the Canadian crooner below (“Coincidence”? We think not!). So sit tight, replay the album once again (and again) and scroll through the timeline below for all the tea. ☕️

Early 2023

In early 2023, rumors bubbled up about Sabrina and Shawn sharing a brief but intense romance. They were spotted once on an outing together in February 2023, just a few days after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a tip suggesting that the pair were, in fact, together. However, Shawn spoke out about the rumors at the time.

“We are not dating,” the singer told RTL Boulevard in March 2023. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

However, rumors went completely cold after Shawn and his ex were spotted together at Coachella in April.

April 2023: Coachella – The Shocking Reunion

Coachella turned into the epicenter of romantic drama when Shawn and Camila were seen rekindling their flame. Social media users captured footage of Shawn and Camila kissing while in the Coachella crowd, nearly two years after their breakup.

This public reunion had everyone talking, especially given the timing right after Shawn’s rumored fling with Sabrina.

August 2024: Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Drops

Enter Sabrina’s sixth album, Short n’ Sweet.

With fans eager to dive into the new music, the speculation reached new heights. Could the album be a cryptic commentary on her rumored past with Shawn? The lyrical content had fans buzzing, trying to decode which songs were about whom.

Track Breakdown: Is ‘Dumb & Poetic’ About Shawn Mendes?

This track might just be the most direct jab at Shawn.

With lines like, “You’re so dumb and poetic,” Sabrina seems to take a playful swipe at Shawn’s introspective and earnest vibe. The lyrics even mention meditation and self-help books, nodding to Shawn’s well-known interests. And that Leonard Cohen reference? Definitely intriguing, considering Shawn’s Canadian roots.

Is ‘Taste’ About Shawn Mendes?

In “Taste,” Sabrina might be throwing shade at the Shawn-Camila reunion. The chorus—“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you”—feels like a cheeky nod to the on-again, off-again nature of Shawmila’s relationship. Sabrina’s lyrics hint at a lingering connection, making it clear she’s still got something to say about the whole drama.

Is ‘Coincidence’ About Shawn Mendes?

The track “Coincidence” seems to serve up some spicy commentary on the Coachella reunion. With lines like, “Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s playin’ sides?” it’s hard not to think Sabrina is taking a jab at Shawn and Camila’s dramatic love story. The chorus—“What a coincidence / Ooh, wow, you just broke up again”—gives off major “I told you so” vibes.

So, what do you guys think? Let us know in the comments!

