Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are set to share the stage at the 2024 Video Music Awards, and the drama is already heating up! 👀

MTV just dropped the news on Tuesday, August 27, that Shawn has joined the lineup of performers for the big night, which also features Camila and Sabrina. The VMA’s star-studded event is set for September 11 at New York’s UBS Arena, and while we don’t yet know what each artist has planned, fans are buzzing with anticipation.

Social media is already abuzz with reactions to this trio of performers thanks to recent rumors that the two were involved in a bit of a love triangle.

“The VMAs really got Camila, Sabrina, AND Shawn performing… lord this is gonna be one interesting night,” one user shared on X. Another chimed in with, “Sabrina, Camila & Shawn all performing at the VMAs is crazy LMAO.” A third user couldn’t resist adding, “Camila, Sabrina & Shawn? The VMAs messy as hell.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Sabrina’s latest album release, Short n’ Sweet, which dropped on August 23. Fans are convinced that several tracks on the album are about her rumored romance with Shawn, especially since the album follows close on the heels of Shawn’s own public rekindling with Camila (although they’ve have reportedly split up, again).

Back in early 2023, rumors swirled about Sabrina and Shawn’s brief, intense fling. They were spotted together in February, right after gossip blog Deuxmoi hinted they were dating. Shawn, however, was quick to squash the rumors, telling RTL Boulevard, “We are not dating. But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

Then came Coachella in April, where Shawn and Camila’s rekindled romance became the talk of the festival. Footage of their public smooch spread like wildfire, especially given the timing with Shawn’s rumored involvement with Sabrina.

Sabrina’s album features some intriguing lyrics that seem to address Shawn directly. Tracks like “Dumb & Poetic,” “Coincidence,” and “Taste” hint at her feelings. The song “Dumb & Poetic” even pokes fun at Shawn’s introspective nature, mentioning meditation and self-help books — nodding to Shawn’s known interests. Plus, the Leonard Cohen reference adds an extra layer of intrigue, considering Shawn’s Canadian heritage.

As the VMA night approaches, it’s clear that this event is set to be a memorable one. With Sabrina, Shawn, and Camila all in the mix, it’s anyone’s guess what kind of drama and excitement will unfold. Stay tuned!

