Sabrina Carpenter‘s upcoming album Short n’ Sweet isn’t even out yet, but it’s already shaping up to be her best work yet. With a lineup of tracks that has everyone buzzing, we’ve taken a closer look at the songs released so far—from the irresistible “Please Please Please” to the electrifying “Espresso”—and what Sabrina has shared about each one. Read on for a full album breakdown.

Sabrina recently opened up to Paper Magazine about her incredible year, saying, “I’m so, so lucky that it’s happening at a time where I feel most aligned with myself. I feel more myself than I ever have, and that’s something I’m really grateful for.”

In case you missed it, Sabrina announced *Short n’ Sweet* shortly after “Espresso” took over the summer as the ultimate hit, following its April release. “When I was writing [‘Espresso’], I knew I loved it,” she shared. “I don’t ever want to make myself sound like a psychic. All I knew was that I was faced with a decision of what song I wanted to put out into the world first when it came to this album. I was like, I think this is the time for this song. This makes the most sense for me right now and where I’m at in life.”

The bold lyrics and sassy delivery of “Espresso” capture the vibrant energy Sabrina has harnessed from her previous album, including the cheeky dance track “Feather” and the sultry R&B gem “Nonsense.”

Sabrina couldn’t be happier with how “Nonsense” and “Feather” resonated with fans, saying, “All things considered, I was really grateful that ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Feather’ formed little lives of their own, because [they represented] this side of my personality, but also pop music that was really exciting and fun and funny and playful and charming. I love listening to music that makes me feel that way. I thought it was only appropriate to be able to bring in my new project with a song like that.”

The full tracklist for Short n’ Sweet includes: “Taste,” “Please Please Please,” “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Espresso,” “Dumb & Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie to Girls,” and “Don’t Smile.”

Scroll through our gallery to get an in-depth look at Short n’ Sweet and see why this album is already a standout!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.