Sabrina Carpenter’s eagerly awaited album Short n’ Sweet has finally dropped, and fans are abuzz with speculation about which tracks might be inspired by her on-again and (rumored) off-again relationship with actor Barry Keoghan.

With previous singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” already widely believed to be about the Irish actor, the album’s new releases are stirring up even more intrigue. Keep reading for all the Short n’ Sweet songs rumored to be about Barry.

Is ‘Bed Chem’ About Barry Keoghan?

One track that stands out is “Bed Chem,” which delves into the electric chemistry between two lovers. The song’s lyrics have sparked considerable speculation that they might be about Barry, especially in light of recent rumors about their relationship status.

The song opens with Sabrina reflecting on their first encounter, describing her outfit as a “sheer dress” and wondering, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” Fans have already linked these details to Keoghan, who was seen at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in September 2023 wearing a white jacket and has a distinctive Irish accent.

In “Bed Chem,” Sabrina reminisces about a brief exchange with this intriguing man, who later obtained her number through mutual friends. She vividly imagines the sexual chemistry they would share, singing, “But I bet we’d have really good bed chem / How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things.” The lyrics suggest a tantalizing connection, fueled by fantasy and desire.

Further supporting the speculation, Sabrina described her love interest as a “cute guy with the wide, blue eyes” and someone who is “not in my timezone,” which aligns with Barry’s appearance and international background.

The singer continues to explore this chemistry, singing suggestively in the bridge, “And I bet we’d both arrive at the same time / And I bet the thermostat’s set at six-nine, and I bet it’s even better than in my head.”

Is ‘Good Graces’ About Barry Keoghan?

Another track that fans are eyeing is “Good Graces,” the third song on Short n’ Sweet. Like “Please Please Please,” it features Sabrina asserting her boundaries and demanding honesty from a romantic partner. However, “Good Graces” takes a firmer stance, with Sabrina expressing readiness to walk away from someone who doesn’t meet her standards. The assertiveness in this track further fuels speculation that it could be addressing her relationship with Barry.

As fans continue to dissect the lyrics of Short n’ Sweet, it’s clear that Sabrinahas infused her music with a personal touch, making the album a captivating exploration of love, chemistry and self-respect.

