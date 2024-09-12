Sabrina Carpenter is Short n’ Sweet n’ gorgeous! The 25-year-old songstress looked every bit the pop star princess she is at the 2024 Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. Keep reading to see pics!

The “Taste” songstress channels Madonna in her vintage Bob Mackie gown, wearing a shimmering white sequined gown that was previously seen on the “Like a Virgin” singer.

While we know and love the blonde beauty for her glittering pop star princes looks, she actually has trouble putting her own personal style into words.

“I’ve always had trouble answering this question, because when you’re a young woman, it can change and fluctuate a lot, and you don’t always want to label it,” she said of her fashion aesthetic during an interview with W Magazine in 2024. “Some days I feel confident in short skirts and tall boots, and other days, I feel more confident in baggy jeans and baggy t-shirts.”

The Disney Channel alum also revealed that while her everyday looks might differ from her on stage outfits, she still feels like the glitz and glam are very real to who she is.

“I don’t wear what I wear on stage to the grocery store, but I definitely feel comfortable enough in it that I wouldn’t feel weird wearing it to dinner with my friends and family,” she revealed. “It never feels like I’m putting on this persona and becoming someone else. It still feels like another facet of me.”

That being said, the “Espresso” songstress also revealed some of her style inspirations.

“I look at old photos of Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin and even young Dolly [Parton]; a lot of the things they wore feel very close to the things that I like to wear now,” she told W. “Obviously, I also take a lot from my mom, when she was younger. She used to wear these cute little sets, and I feel like now I’m very much a set girl. I find inspiration all over the place. It’s been a minute since I’ve named-dropped Rihanna in an interview, because I told myself I had to slow down, but Rihanna is always one of my main style icons as well.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Sabrina’s dazzling, full look at the 2024 VMAs!

