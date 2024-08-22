Sabrina Carpenter just gave fans a “Taste” into Short n’ Sweet with a brand new Instagram feature — and we’re already obsessed.

That’s right, the “Espresso” songstress just teased a clip of her song “Taste” on August 22, just one day before the release of her highly anticipated album.

The new Instagram feature is called Music on Profile, which let’s users add a 30-second clip of any song to your profile page. It’s honestly giving early 2000s internet vibes (millennials, IYKYK), and we’re all about it.

On top of that, Instagram is also rolling out a few more in-app Easter eggs for Sabrina fans in celebration of Short n’ Sweet! For one, if fans use the kiss (💋) emoji, Instagram will turn your messages baby blue — similar to the album cover. The same thing will happen when you mention one of the below Sabrina-related words:

Sabrina or Sabrina Carpenter

short n’ sweet

short n sweet

please please please

espresso

☕️

Sab

i’m working late cause I’m a singer

dream came trued it for ya

brand newed it for ya

don’t make me hate you prolifically

ICYMI, Sabrina will be dropping her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, and it includes 12 tracks.

The tracklist includes: “Taste,” “Please Please Please,” “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Espresso,” “Dumb & Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie to Girls” and “Don’t Smile.”

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” she told Interview Magazine of her upcoming music release. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”

In April 2024, she released a new single titled “Espresso,” along with a music video — which soon became her biggest hit. Two months later, “Please Please Please” hit the radio, climbed the charts and all fans had to say was “Thank You Thank You Thank You.”

So, what Short n’ Sweet song do you think you’ll show off on your IG profile? Let us know in the comments!

