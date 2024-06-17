When is Sabrina Carpenter taking “Espresso” on tour? The pop princess has started to tease an upcoming world tour since the announcement of her album Short n’ Sweet. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is Sabrina Carpenter Going on a World Tour?

After being asked about touring her upcoming album, Sabrina replied: “How do I vaguely say yes? Yes.”

It’s unclear when she’s set to embark on the ~short n’ sweet~ tour, however, her album is set to release in August 2024 — so probably some time after that!

When Does Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Come Out?

The album is set to be released on August 23, 2024. So far, details on Short n’ Sweet are few and far between, but she revealed that Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s longtime producer, worked on about half of it.

During a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said Jack brought his own ideas for the project, while also being super receptive to her vision for Short n’ Sweet, and called her time working with him “some of the best days of my life.”

“At first, I was wondering if it was separate projects or if it felt like one, and then, as everything came together, I was like, ‘This is one album,’” she said. “I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”

The “Please Please Please” singer also revealed that she hopes her fans can find solace in the stories she shares through her music.

“I hope they find whatever they need to guide them through their life through my mistakes, because I think the more open I am with my experiences, the more that other people are like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s OK that that happened to me. It’s not the end of the world,’” she added, before revealing how she’s felt since her meteoric rise to fame in the past few months.

“I feel really grateful that this has happened over the course of a lot of time of me figuring it out because it doesn’t feel like it was sprung up on me. It’s almost like I can just relax and be excited about it,” she said, before adding: “I say Sabrina wasn’t built in a day.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.