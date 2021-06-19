When it comes to her Disney Channel days, Sabrina Carpenter has nothing but positive memories! The actress starred as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, before launching a successful film and music career.

“I was really lucky that I was on a show when I was on a show,” the actress told W Magazine in November 2018. “I always say that because, for anybody, those years are primarily made for learning and taking in your surroundings and making mistakes, because you are allowed to make mistakes without being so harshly criticized.”

Sabrina nabbed her role as Rowan Blanchard‘s best friend in the Boy Meets World spinoff series when she was only 13 years old. Prior to being cast, she used to watch the original series at “8:00 a.m., before school.”

“It was my go-to in the morning,” the “Paris” songstress said on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast in June 2020. “It was a show that I always remembered just loving.”

So, when Sabrina got the chance to spend her early teen years working alongside the Boy Meets World alums, her life came full circle. “I’ve gotten very lucky,” she added. “You always pinch yourself in those moments.”

After three seasons, Girl Meets World came to its emotional end. While Sabrina doesn’t like to “live in the past too much,” she’s grateful to have grown up with a tight-knit cast by her side.

“There is such a sweet memory of going through puberty with these people,” she shared when discussing the show’s final season during a 2017 appearance on The Zach Sang Show. “They’ve seen your best and worst days and you’ve learned so much from these people. I was there five days a week, from morning until night and you really get to know those people as family.”

Following her stint on Disney Channel, Sabrina went on to release multiple records — like Singular Act I and Singular Act II — star in a few Netflix films — like Tall Girl and Work It — and start her own production company. But not matter what the future holds for Sabrina, she’ll never forget what kicked off her career.

“Playing [Maya] will always be one of my favorite accomplishments in life,” Sabrina told 1883 Magazine in a 2017 interview. “She had so much depth and so many layers that I was constantly learning new things about her, it was never boring.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Sabrina’s meaningful quotes about her Disney Channel days.

