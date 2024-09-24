Sabrina Carpenter has officially kickstarted her Short n’ Sweet Tour! The pop star princess kicked off her first show on Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio, where she performed 21 songs for fans, along with taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book and featuring one surprise track!

Keep reading for the full setlist on opening night:

ICYMI, the “Espresso” singer is set to perform in 29 cities across North America — including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, along with venues in Boston, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and more. Artists Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna are set to open her shows on select dates!

While she’s known for her suggestive “Nonsense” outros, it looks like she is officially retiring the bit for the Short n’ Sweet Tour. “We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties,” she is instead her saying at the end of the song, where her outro would have been.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour Setlist:

“Taste” “Good Graces” “Slim Pickins” “Tornado Warnings” “Lie to Girls” “decode” “Bed Chem” “Feather” “Fast Times” “Read your Mind” “Sharpest Tool” “Opposite” “because i liked a boy” “Coincidence” “Spin the Bottle (surprise song)” “Nonsense” “Dumb & Poetic” “Juno” “Please, Please, Please” “Don’t Smile” “Espresso”

How Long Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour?

A full show from the Short n’ Sweet Tour is around an hour and a half long.

This also marks the first tour of Sabrina’s where she will not be singing any songs from her first four albums. Prior to her Short n’ Sweet‘s release, the former Disney star revealed to Variety that she doesn’t connect to her old music from any of her first four albums.

“For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that,” she said. “But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.”

What Surprise Songs Has Sabrina Sung on the Short n’ Sweet Tour?

One new segment on the Short n’ Sweet Tour includes a Spin the Bottle game live on stage, where she has to choose one of four surprise cover songs each night. It’s unclear if the songs will change each show, or if there will always only be the same four tracks to choose from.

See below for all of the songs she’s covered so far:

September 23 (Columbus Ohio) — “Mamma Mia'” by ABBA

