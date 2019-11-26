Congratulations are in order for Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff! The pair officially walked down the on Monday, November 25, in a ceremony hosted at the Duck Dynasty star’s parents’ house in West Monroe, Louisiana.

“My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house,” she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly just days before she walked down the aisle. “I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s like just a place of peace.”

For those who missed it, the 22-year-old got engaged back in June when Christian popped the question on his 19th birthday. She took to Instagram and shared the adorable proposal video with fans and followers.

“I screamed YES,” she wrote. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

The couple aimed to have the celebration as family oriented as possible. The 22-year-old revealed that she wanted a huge celebration.

“I have a huge family and [Huff] has a huge family and we wanted our people there,” she said. “Duck Dynasty is just our family being our family. So there are elements of it [in the wedding,] but more just family being family.”

Just before she said “I do,” the reality show star took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself looking happier-than-ever.

“Feeling like [I’m about] to be a wifey” she captioned the snapshot. “And I’m PRETTY HAPPY [ABOUT] IT.”

When it came to their vows, Sadie admitted to Us Weekly that they each wrote their own.

“We haven’t told each other what they are,” she explained. “We’re excited to just share those with each other and have that special moment.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.