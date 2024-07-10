We all remember where we were when Taylor Swift dropped the masterpiece of a music video that is “All Too Well” in November 2021. Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, the Stranger Things actress recently opened up about her experience on the video set — and Taylor’s insane “Spidey sense.”

During an interview with Bustle posted on July 10, 2024, the 22-year-old admitted how “wildly confusing” it was that Taylor wanted Sadie for the music video, specifically.

“It was wildly confusing at first, because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk,” she told the outlet. “But I grew up on her music and was such a fan,” she added, before revealing that the singer is a “huge part” of her life.

“If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role,” Sadie explained. “She had always been a little voice in my head, so it was super surreal.”

On top of that, The Whale star says that the Eras Tour performer had a kind of “Spidey sense” intuition when it came to casting her in the video.

“Looking back, I think she has some kind of Spidey sense where she’s just able to recognize someone who understands the assignment, because I knew that song so well and I knew the history behind it,” she told Bustle. “It was amazing that she recognized that in me somehow, that I would understand the song, the message, the story she was trying to tell. How she was able to see that without even meeting me beforehand, and just offering it to me right off the bat… Well, she’s got good intuition.”

In the past, Taylor has opened up about how she wrote the music video for “All Too Well” with Sadie and Dylan in mind, in particular.

“I wrote this short film and wanted to direct it and the only two people I imagined playing the two characters was Sadie and Dylan,” Taylor revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021. “[Sadie] was the first one that I went to — and if Sadie had said no I don’t think I would’ve made it. I don’t think I would’ve made the film.”

