It’s no secret that Demi Lovato and Sam Smith have become total BFFs in recent years, so it’s no surprise that the former Camp Rock star introduced them to her rumored new boyfriend Max Ehrich! During a recent interview, the 27-year-old chatted with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show about their recently released collaboration with the former Disney Channel star — but that’s not all. They also spilled all the tea on her new relationship, too.

“We met last night, actually on FaceTime. We all went live,” the singer dished when asked about Demi’s new man. “I haven’t met them [in person]. I don’t know anything about it but it seems… they seem sweet, so sweet. She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

For those who missed it, Demi seemingly confirmed her romance with the former High School Musical 3 star a few weeks ago by calling him her “angel” on Instagram. The actor shared a snap with Demi’s dog, Batman, but it was the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress’ response that caught fans’ attention!

“Quarantine daze,” he captioned the shot, which showed him and the small black pup cuddling.

“My angels,” she wrote in the comment section, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. And when they were caught leaving some super flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts days later, it fueled the speculation even more. When Max posted a shirtless selfie on March 24, 2020, which he captioned, “When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the former Disney actress wrote, “Fine by me.”

They’ve both also left a few hearts on each other’s photos — oh, and did we mention that the actor also shared a video of himself singing Coldplay’s “Yellow”, which he captioned, “4D.” Fans are pretty convinced that stands for “for Demi,” and their hearts are bursting. Then, on Sunday, March 29, Demi made a surprise appearance on Max’s Instagram Live! Yep, while he was chatting with fans, Demi accidentally walked into the room before she quickly realized he was on live and ran back out! She was bringing her rumored beau a blanket (how sweet is that?!) when he whispered, “I’m on live!” to her. “Oh,” she said as she laughed and and covered her face with the blanket.

Sources told Us Weekly that the pair met “a few weeks ago” and that the relationship is “off to a start.”

