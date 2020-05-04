Sorry, guys, but from the looks of it, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren’t planning on getting married any time soon. During a recent interview, the former The Bachelorette contestant revealed that the couple has no wedding plans in the works just yet, due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“There are no wedding plans,” he told Access Hollywood. “I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening… What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?”

The publication also asked the reality star about the possibility of a virtual wedding, which he quickly turned down.

“If [the pandemic] lasts really really long, I think then we would do a small backyard thing,” Wells explained. He then added, “But that’s probably not going to happen.”

As fans know, back in July 2019, the Modern Family actress said yes when her longtime boyfriend proposed during a beautiful trip to the beach a few years after they started dating. For those who missed it, the pair first met after he slid into her Instagram DMs! Yep, a true modern love story if you ask us.

“I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I’m impatient,” Sarah dished, during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. “It’s the most millennial thing in the entire world. I kind of want to gag at it.”

After their first date, the couple definitely didn’t slow down, especially once Sarah realized that Wells was the one for her.

“We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official,” she gushed to the publication. “I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so f**king true. At least it was for me.”

