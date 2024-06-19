If you like romantasy, then you know Sarah J. Maas dominates the genre. As the best-selling author of not just one, but three beloved series in the BookTok realm, fans eagerly devour every morsel of her writing.

The author has confirmed during an interview with TODAY.com that A Court of Thorns & Roses 6 is indeed in the works. It’s part of the four-book deal Bloomsbury secured with Sarah in 2023 — which added to the three existing contracts, which promises a total of seven new books from Sarah in the coming years.

Despite mentioning the challenges of prioritizing her writing and release schedule, ACOTAR enthusiasts will rejoice knowing that the sixth installment in the series is first on Sarah’s to-do list.

In case you missed it, A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), Sarah’s enchanting romantasy series, follows Feyre, a human plunged into a realm of fae and magic. Sarah’s literary realm also includes Throne of Glass, her debut series, and Crescent City, her latest venture.

In a January 2024 interview with TODAY, Sarah shared that her next release after House of Flame and Shadow will delve back into the ACOTAR universe.

“I’m very, very excited about that one,” the writer said at the time. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

Sarah has yet to reveal which character from the ACOTAR universe will take the spotlight in the upcoming book, as she’s known for shifting the focus among her protagonists.

The ACOTAR series currently consists of five books: A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015), A Court of Mist and Fury (2016), A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017), A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018), and A Court of Silver Flames (2021).

Following Nesta, Feyre’s sister, in the latest installment, A Court of Silver Flames, fans have been speculating about the protagonist of the next book. Theories range widely, from Feyre’s other sister, Elain, to Rhysand’s loyal companion Azriel and perhaps even Mor!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything Sarah has said about her upcoming book.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.