Sarah J. Maas boasts three beloved romantasy series, and deciding which one to dive into first has become a hot topic of debate among fans. With Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses and her latest book series Crescent City, you may be asking yourself: what the heck should I be reading first? Look no further than this article: as I, a longterm Maas fan — who was there when all the writer was known for was TOG (subtle brag) — will tell you.

Listen, there’s no right way to read these books — however, there is one very wrong way, and that’s reading Crescent City first. Having said that, there are a million other ways to read Maas novels, but it depends entirely on you as a reader. Now that we’re choosing between two series instead of three (trust me, DO NOT read CC first) to begin with, let’s see what kind of reader you are first:

Are you a romantic? Love a classic fairy tale retelling? A more tender-hearted protagonist? Then, A Court of Thorns and Roses will most likely hook you into the world of Sarah J. Maas.

Or

Are you an epic fantasy lover? Love badass female characters? OK with lots of violence and death? Then, Throne of Glass may be your entry into the Maas universe.

OK, now that you’ve decided between a book series to read, there is another decision to make. While A Court of Thorns and Roses is pretty straightforward, with three main books, one novella and a standalone (to be read in that order), Throne of Glass is an entirely different beast to tackle.

Scroll through our gallery below for best way to read Sarah J. Maas books.

1. ‘Throne of Glass’

Throne of Glass comprises of seven full-length novels and a novella collection, predominantly focusing on Celaena Sardothien. At the start, Celaena is an imprisoned assassin vying for a chance to work for the king and earn her freedom. Her journey evolves significantly from this point, with the series expanding to include various perspectives in the struggle to reclaim the kingdom of Adarlan.

‘Throne Of Glass’ Books In Release Order:

From 2012 to 2018, Maas consistently delivered a new installment in the Throne of Glass series each year. In 2014, she introduced The Assassin’s Blade in conjunction with Heir of Fire. The Assassin’s Blade is a collection of novellas that enrich Celaena’s backstory and provide deeper insight into her current situation. The series progresses in the following order of release:

Throne of Glass (2012)

Crown of Midnight (2013)

The Assassin’s Blade (2014)

Heir of Fire (2014)

Queen of Shadows (2015)

Empire of Storms (2016)

Tower of Dawn (2017)

Kingdom of Ash (2018)

‘Throne Of Glass’ Books In Chronological Order:

To read Throne of Glass chronologically, start with The Assassin’s Blade as it precedes the main series. Although Bloomsbury suggests reading it before Heir of Fire, it can also be read before Throne of Glass. Note that Empire of Storms and Tower of Dawn occur simultaneously, with each providing a different perspective. The chronological reading order is:

The Assassin’s Blade (2014)

Throne of Glass (2012)

Crown of Midnight (2013)

Heir of Fire (2014)

Queen of Shadows (2015)

Empire of Storms & Tower of Dawn (2016 & 2017)

Kingdom of Ash (2018)

What Is the Tandem Read?

Since Empire of Storms and Tower of Dawn occur simultaneously, many fans opt to read them together for a more integrated experience. However, you’ll need to carefully plan your reading to avoid spoilers, as Tower of Dawn reveals details from Empire of Storms. T.L. Branson provides a guide for alternating between the books, but if you prefer a simpler method, read Empire of Storms first and then Tower of Dawn.

2. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’

In contrast to Throne of Glass, the release order of A Court of Thorns and Roses matches its chronological sequence. This series, Maas’ second fantasy venture, centers on Feyre Archeron, who finds herself an unwilling captive in the faerie realm of Prythian. Unlike her first series, the books in this series follow a consistent timeline, even though there may be some overlap with her other works. Readers can begin with the first book and continue in order without needing to adjust the sequence.

A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018)

A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

3. ‘Crescent City’

Crescent City is similar to A Court of Thorns and Roses in that its release and chronological order are identical. Currently, there are three novels in this third fantasy series, with a fourth book confirmed but not yet written. The story unfolds in a straightforward sequence, so you can read the books in the order they were published.

House of Earth and Blood (2020)

House of Sky and Breath (2022)

House of Flame and Shadow (2024)

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.