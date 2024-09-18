Sarah J. Maas has become one of the most popular authors in the world. The romantasy author has three popular series that have spiked in popularity over the years, including Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City.

How Much Is Sarah J. Maas’ Net Worth?

Sarah’s net worth is $8 million as of 2024, according to Famous People Today.

How Does Sarah J. Maas Make Money?

Sarah wrote her first book, Throne of Glass, when she was only 16 years old. Since the book was released in 2012, she’s gone on to write dozens of books including her three book series: TOG, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City.

“I was sixteen, and I didn’t even know I wanted to be published,” she said of TOG during a 2013 interview with Writers and Artists. “I didn’t even know if I could write an entire novel at the time. I had no one in my daily life that was reading or writing fantasy, so I just wanted to know if the story was worthwhile—if anyone would ever want to read it. Turns out, a lot of people wanted to read it. But I didn’t consider getting it published until years later — when I had books and books worth of material and fans begging me to get it published.”

When Sarah’s publishers at Bloomsbury announced the third Crescent City book, titled House of Flame and Shadow, in 2023, they also revealed that the author signed a new four-book deal in addition to three others she already had under contract. That means we seven books from Sarah coming to us in the next few years.

On top of that, her book series A Court of Thorns and Roses is set for an upcoming Hulu TV sereies adaptation, acting as the show’s co-showrunner and cowriter, along with cowriter Ron D. Moore, who is best known as the creator of another romantic fantasy series-turned-TV show, Outlander.

In February 2024, TVLine reported that the the TV series is no longer in the works at Hulu — however, multiple other reports confirmed that “technically,” the show is still in development. Per Variety, it appears the show isn’t in “active development,” which isn’t very promising for fans.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.