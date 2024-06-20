Sarah J. Maas continues to reign over the romantasy genre. With a new four-book deal inked with Bloomsbury in 2023, fans are eagerly speculating whether she’ll revisit cherished series like Throne of Glass, where it all began. And she’s definitely started teasing that that may actually happen! Keep reading to see what she’s said about TOG.

What Sarah J. Maas Has Said

In January 2024, Sarah confirmed to TODAY that her next published book will be set in the world of A Court of Thorns and Roses — however, following that book, the author gave a teaser on what’s to come.

“There’s one book that I’m going to be writing after this next ACOTAR book that I’m very excited about. I’m not going to say what world it’s in. I’m not going to say anything,” she told the outlet. “But it’s a story that’s been brewing in the back of my mind for a long time. … I think it’s going to be a very emotional book for me to write just in terms of the world I’ll be writing and the characters that might pop up.”

After her remarks, fans quickly speculated that Sarah was referring to the TOG universe, as it was the first world the author ever created. ICYMI, the romantasy author wrote the first Throne of Glass book when she was 16 years old — and finally released it 10 years later, at age 26.

During a previous 2022 TODAY interview, Sarah spoke about how she has “separation anxiety” when it comes to finishing up her previous series.

She teased: “ACOTAR was meant to be three books but now it’s ongoing. Throne of Glass is technically ended but … is it?”

ICYMI, Bloomsbury acquired Throne of Glass in 2010, and its first book hit shelves in 2012. Two more followed quickly, each climbing higher on the New York Times best-seller lists. But it was A Court of Thorns and Rose‘s 2015 debut, initially marketed as a darker retelling of Beauty and the Beast, that skyrocketed her success.

Online, fans adore her strong female leads, steamy romances, and the trio of Fae-warrior love interests (dubbed the “Bat Boys”). A Hulu TV adaptation, co-written by Sarah is also currently in development.

