The School of Rock cast is remembering their late costar Kevin Clark.

The former child star, 32, who fans may remember as Freddy the drummer in the 2003 movie, died on Wednesday, May 26. J-14 confirmed his passing after he was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle in Chicago. While he had not acted since playing the role of “Spazzy McGee” in the film, Kevin continued his career as a drummer. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kevin was a member of the band Jess Bess and the Intentions.

“He loved music,” his mother, Allison Clark, also told the newspaper, “He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold.”

Kevin’s mother noted that her son “wasn’t an actor, wasn’t thinking about being an actor,” and his School of Rock role happened after he was recommended by a friend to audition. While in the audition room, he played alongside costar Joey Gaydos Jr., known for his role as Zack in the film. Per Allison, the duo jammed to the song “Iron Man” by classic rock group Black Sabbath.

“I went in there, said some lines, played on a little electric drum set, then I left, and my mom decided to talk, as she does, for a long time — God love her,” Kevin recalled during an interview with 22 Vision, during a 2013 School of Rock concert reunion. “Because Joey went in about 20 minutes after my audition and did the same thing with his lines, blew them away on guitar and then they came out.”

Years after his School of Rock role, Kevin also reunited with Jack Black, who played his fictional teacher in the flick, Dewey Finn. In 2018, Kevin attended a Chicago concert for the actor’s band Tenacious D. At the time, the drummer gifted his former costar with a t-shirt promoting his then-band Dreadwolf. “Kinda a must here, but it’s not every day you get to see Jack Black wearing your t-shirt,” the band shared via Instagram at the time, per People.

Aside from Jack, Kevin also costarred alongside Miranda Cosgrove in the movie, which followed the story of a substitute teacher who formed a rock band with his students at a prestigious private school to compete in a Battle of the Bands competition. Since news of Kevin’s death broke, former School of Rock stars have shared sweet tributes to their late friend and costar. Scroll through our gallery to read them all.

