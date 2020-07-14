It’s official, Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo is gay. The producers of the fan favorite cartoon just confirmed that the character is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery incorporated is not bi. She’s gay,” producer Tony Cervone, who was behind the 2010 TV show Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, wrote in an Instagram comment. “We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Filmmaker James Gunn also revealed that he was blocked from depicting Velma as a lesbian in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film.

“Please make our live-action lesbian Velma dreams come true,” one fan wrote on Twitter, to which he replied, “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

As fans know, the announcement came just weeks after Nickelodeon seemingly opened up about SpongeBob SquarePants‘ sexuality.

In honor of Pride Month, the network tweeted, “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” alongside some pics of various characters from their TV shows. The tweet included snaps of transgender actor Michael Cohen, who played Schwoz Schwartz in Henry Danger, Korra from the show The Legend of Korra, who is bisexual, and SpongeBob.

Now, the network didn’t actually confirm that the sponge we all know and love is gay, since they could have just meant that he was an ally, but their post quickly went viral.

