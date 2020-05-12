Is Scooter Braun going to be our President one day? The music mogul just announced that he has considered running for office, and fans are pretty shook over it.

While speaking to British GQ, the 38-year-old — who manages artists like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and more — explained, “Public office is something I’ve thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful.”

The music executive also seemingly referenced his longtime feud with Taylor Swift.

“Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best,” he said. “I hope that one day a dialogue is had because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them.”

“I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get,” he continued. “I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector.”

When asked what the most valuable lesson he has learned from his mistakes was, he told the publication that it was “ownership.”

“It’s easy when you’re young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that’s not helpful. What I’ve realized is I can’t affect what other people do or how they think. I can only affect my own actions. And the best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship,” he shared. “If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important. I’m also much more efficient if I can let that go. It’s startling how many of these things that you worry about turn out to be simple misunderstandings. It’s so easily fixed if you’re smart.”

For those who missed it, back in June 2019, Scooter, bought the record label which Taylor used to be signed to — Big Machine Records. That means he acquired the rights to all of her old music, and the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was definitely not happy about it. She posted a lengthy note online, in which she accused the manager and his clients of bullying her.

And it didn’t end there. In November 2019, the singer took to Twitter to explain that Scooter wasn’t allowing her to perform her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards — or any televised event for that matter. She begged fans and other stars to speak up on her behalf and help her gain back the ability to sing her own music. In the end, Scooter allowed her to sing her old songs.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.