He’s taking a walk down memory lane! Sebastian Stan — who Gossip Girl fans will remember better as Carter Baizen — celebrated the premiere anniversary of the CW show on Saturday, September 19, by watching the first episode 13 years later.

“It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007,” the actor, 38, captioned an Instagram video which featured hilarious commentary about his former costars.

Gossip Girl aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. Aside from Sebastian, who appeared in a guest-starring role, the show starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Jessica Szohr and Taylor Momsen. The entire series followed en elite group of high school students on New York City’s Upper East Side and an anonymous gossip blog that posted about their every move.

While watching the pilot episode, Sebastian shared his love of Chace, who played Nate Archibald.

“Yes, Chace,” he yelled. “I always wanted to have that hair.”

In the comments section, Chace replied, “Quarantine really brings out our true selves.”

After finishing the episode, Sebastian explained to his followers that he couldn’t react to his role in the show because Carter Baizen wasn’t introduced until later on.

“Well, I wasn’t in the pilot, but I wish I was,” he said. “There it is, xoxo.”

Jessica — who played Vanessa Abrams — also responded to Sebastian’s video.

“You have me cracking up, Seb,” she wrote.

Following Gossip Girl‘s success, it was announced in July 2019 that the show would be rebooted on the HBO Max steaming service with a whole new cast. The show’s original creators, Joshua Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage, will all return to executive produce the reboot.

Set four years after the original show ended, the upcoming series will follow a brand-new group of Upper East Siders as they’re thrown under the microscope of Gossip Girl’s social surveillance. The show will also explore how much social media and New York City has changed over the years.

“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that,” Safran revealed at 2019 Vulture Fest. “The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.