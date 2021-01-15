Just ahead of the premiere of Disney Channel’s new show Secrets of Sulphur Springs, cast members Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran and Elle Graham caught up with J-14 to give fans an exclusive look at the text messages they send their moms! From restaurant requests to music suggestions, these stars have some pretty epic communication with their mothers. In fact, Preston’s mom even helped him get prepped for our interview with the actor! Be sure to watch the video above and check out the premiere of Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel on Friday, January 15th, at 8 p.m.

