Who Are Liv Stabile and Sedona Prince?

Sedona, 24, is a well-known basketball who currently plays for the Texas Christian University. She previously played at the University of Oregon. Since becoming famous on TikTok, Sedona has been in several public relationships she broadcasted on social media. Liv, 22, is also a social media influencer and content creator but focuses on fashion styling and travel stories.

Sedona and Liv started dating around January 2023 until breaking up some time in May 2024.

Liv Stabile’s 10-Part TikTok Series, Explained

On August 13, Liv shared her side of the breakup in a 10-part TikTok series, complete with screenshots of texts from her ex. The series dives into their split, providing details on their tumultuous final days together.

First, Liv recounted that their relationship began to deteriorate during a birthday trip to Mexico for Sedona. She described the first two nights as uneventful but said tensions rose when Sedona wanted to rent an ATV and explore a place called “The Arch” at night. Liv said they left their phones behind to be more present but felt uneasy about the rocky roads. When she asked Prince to head back to their hotel, Liv claimed Sedona reacted aggressively.

“She stops [the ATV] as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and takes off,” Liv recounted. “Leaves me in the pitch f–king black.”

After a while, Liv claimed that Sedona later returned to get her but then crashed the ATV. Liv claimed Sedona blamed her for the accident and yelled, “We’re broken up! I’m breaking up with you! This is your fault. You’re holding me back.” The two continued to argue after sustaining injuries from the crash.

Tensions reportedly worsened when Liv saw Sedona flirting with other women during a tattoo appointment and later found Sedona topless with one of these women. Liv admitted she felt like she was just there to monitor Sedona’s behavior.

Sedona Prince’s Response to Liv Stabile

On August 15, Sedona responded to the situation in an Instagram Stories statement.

“I am deeply saddened, disappointed, and heartbroken in what has transpired in the past couple of days,” she wrote. She addressed the “hate, bullying, and death threats” her family and friends have received, criticizing the “false narratives and inaccurate information” circulating online.

Sedona also announced she would be taking a break from social media and would not comment further on the matter. “This will be the only time I will comment on this situation,” she said. “I will let my legal counsel take it from here.”

Petition to Cut Sedona Prince From Basketball Team

In the wake of this public drama, a petition has emerged calling for Sedona to be removed from her basketball team at Texas Christian University.

The petition, which has gained traction online, reflects the controversy surrounding Sedona and the fallout from her breakup with Liv. The debate over Sedona’s place on the team has added another layer to the ongoing public discussion about her and Stabile’s split.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org

