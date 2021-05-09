After Noah Centineo‘s breakout role in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the actor became an overnight sensation. Dubbed the internet’s boyfriend, the curly-haired cuties has been stealing hearts with his rom-com roles and shirtless selfies.

In July 2020, it was announced that Noah would suit up as Atom Smasher in the superhero movie Black Adam. To prepare for the rigorous role, the Netflix star totally transformed his body and showed off some shirtless snaps in the process.

“I’m gonna to be starting on the new Black Adam in about like two months,” he shared during a February 2021 interview with Australian radio host Smallzy. “Hopefully if all goes to plan, which I hope it does. I’m very excited to do that, be a superhero which I’ve never done before, which should be fun.”

Noah also detailed his strict diet and training routine. From the look of it, his workouts are paying off, especially when it comes to his perfectly sculpted abs.

“Well, so last time I gained I was doing 6,500 calories a day,” he explained, noting that this time was different. “You’re at the gym for two hours every day, good high intensity training and dying.”

As Noah’s grown up in the spotlight, fans have watched the cute Freeform alum totally transform into a total hottie, which is something he’s talked about publicly.

“Some people in my life think that I’ve kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type,” Noah explained during a February 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “They treat me differently. People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy.”

No matter what he looks like, or what projects he’s a part of, the fans continue to swoon over him all day and every day! With his charming personality, adorable smile and perfect hair, what’s not to love?

Let’s not forget Noah’s continuously growing social media presence. “The following is overnight,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018, following the release of the first TATBILB movie. Using his platform to connect with his fanbase, the actor has given followers a look into his life off-screen via Instagram. And yes, some of his posts includes shirtless selfies and workout videos!

Scroll through our gallery for a roundup of all Noah’s best shirtless selfies and get ready to see abs for days!

