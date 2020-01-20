Everyone is striving to find a relationship like Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty‘s, TBH. The couple fell for each other on the set of the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2 back in 2016, and are still head over heels for each other almost three years later!

“I cry, like, every day when I’m with him because… he’s just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]. His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that,” the actress recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I always told my mom when I was little, ‘I think I am going to be alone for my life,’ because I never thought anybody would understand me or I knew people read me wrong, even when I was little. And so, meeting Thomas… it was like, ‘Oh, there you are.’ I know that we are three years in, but it feels like this every day.”

As for how they make the relationship work, despite their busy schedules, Dove explained, “Long-distance is hard. We fly out to see each other all the time, even just for a few days. But I think it comes down to the fact that… because we are both givers, and we are also best friends, it just happens to be the most healthy, most wonderful [relationship]. It just feels like we both overflow for each other in terms of relationship energy.”

Dove also confirmed that Thomas is definitely “the one,” adding, “I go back and forth on whether that is a thing that I even want to do but I think, if I’m going to marry anyone, it’s going to be him.”

Ugh, they’re legit goals, right? Dove and her BF definitely aren’t shy when it comes to flaunting their love, often taking to social media to gush over each other, post adorable, PDA-filled pics and share the cutest details of their super-sweet romance. We seriously cannot get enough, so we’ve gone ahead and rounded up their mushiest moments of all time — scroll through our gallery to see!

