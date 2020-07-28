Are Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK gearing up to release a brand new song? Fans sure do think so!

On Monday, July 27, both musicians trended on Twitter following a report from Korean news outlet MyDaily, which speculated that the Rare songstress was the major collaboration on the band’s upcoming single. Although their management did not confirm the highly-anticipated track, YG Entertainment did respond to the article with a statement that read, “It is difficult to confirm that BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez will collaborate. Please wait until we officially reveal the featured artist.”

As fans know, reports that Selena was on the song came just after the K-pop group announced the release of their debut album, called The Album, on October 2, 2020. So, prepare yourselves, people, because a lot of music from these ladies will be coming soon.

Previously, BLACKPINK took to Instagram and teased this upcoming collaboration, which is set to be released next month. They kept pretty quiet about the new song, but did share that there would be a major artist featured on the track.

Aside from Selena, some fans were quick to believe that Ariana Grande would be the surprise feature on the new song. This speculation came after music producer Tommy Brown — who has frequently collaborated with the “Thank U Next” songstress — revealed that he traveled to Korea during an interview with PopCrave.

“I did a little bit of work with BLACKPINK when I went to Korea. I have music with them that’s really, really incredible,” he said at the time. “I think the world is going to love them. I also worked with Ariana Grande, you’ve seen some of it online. But we have incredible records with both acts. Right now is the time I’ve been my most creative!”

Tommy did explain that he worked with the artists on separate records, but that didn’t stop fans from hoping that she would appear on the track.

So, is it Ariana or Selena? Only time will tell!

