Selena Gomez playfully called out her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar, Jake T. Austin, for not responding to her texts!

During a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old star humorously exposed her on-screen Disney brother while reminiscing about their time on the show. “I’ll just pause it here now,” she said, deadpanned per usual. “Jake, why don’t you ever answer my texts?”

It seems the callout was all in good spirits, though!

“You know, he’s gotten a little handsome,” Selena chuckled, recalling the actor who played her younger brother. “And he had all the girls, I remember that. I’m complimenting you,” she added with a warm laugh.

In January 2024, it was announced that Wizards of Waverly Place would be making a comeback with a reboot titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Selena and her costar David Henrie, who portrayed Alex and Justin Russo respectively, are stepping back into the world of Wizards of Waverly Place as executive producers. The reboot will also reunite much of the original cast, including Jake T. Austin as Max, the youngest Russo sibling.

Jake confirmed his return to the series in January 2024, alongside Selena and David. He shared his excitement on Instagram Story, reposting David’s announcement about their on-screen parents, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), coming back to the show.

“Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my wizards family,” Jake wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the reboot, David’s character, Justin Russo, lives a normal, non-magical life with his wife, Giada (played by Mimi Gianopulos), and their son, Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele). The story takes a magical turn when Justin is drawn back into the wizarding world to help a young wizard (Janice LeAnn Brown) save their realm.

For a bit of nostalgia, Wizards of Waverly Place originally aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2011, featuring Selena as Alex Russo, Jake as Max Russo, David as Justin Russo, Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo, David DeLuise as Jerry Russo, Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle and Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback. The series followed the magical adventures of the Russo family in New York City as they juggled their wizarding abilities with the trials of teenage life.

