Everyone was striving to find a friendship like Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez‘s, so when Radar Online reported that the ladies had a nasty falling out and hadn’t spoken in nine months, fans were pretty upset. But now, it seems like the Secret Life of the American Teenager star and the “Bad Liar” singer have made up! Francia just revealed that she’s already listened to Selena’s new music, and she couldn’t stop gushing over it.

“I was shaking my a– a lot, I’ll just say that,” the brunette beauty told Entertainment Tonight of the first time she heard Sel’s new tunes.

Phew, this is seriously such a relief. As fans know, Francia and Selena have definitely been through a lot together. And Francia even donated an organ to Selena. Yep, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star unfortunately suffers from an autoimmune disease called lupus, and she revealed in September 2017 that she had gone through a life-changing surgery because of it. In a brave post on Instagram, the “Bad Liar” songstress let everyone know she had a kidney transplant, and that the new kidney she received happened to come from someone very special to her — Francia!

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the former Disney star wrote. “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”

And Francia took to her Instagram too, sharing her own heartfelt message about the operations.

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org — Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together,” she wrote in the caption.

You can tell the bond between these two women is unbreakable. The two ladies even got matching tattoos!

“I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant, and did that with the girl who gave me her kidney,” the singer recently revealed. How sweet is that?!

But how exactly did this magical friendship begin and how did they get so close, you ask? Well, we’ve got you guys covered. We’re breaking their relationship down from start to finish, so please join us in reliving all of the iconic moments they’ve had together. Scroll through our gallery for a recap on Selena and Francia’s forever friendship.

