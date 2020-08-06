Get ready, Selena Gomez, because we’re coming over! Days after giving fans a look inside her brand new home, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram and showed off her fridge and freezer, which was fully stocked with 12 different pints of ice cream. Now, our biggest life goal includes an invite to her house so we can all enjoy some Ben & Jerry’s together.

“This might be where I’m at most of the time,” the songstress told fans while pointing to her epic collection of ice cream. Can someone say relatable?!

And we’re not the only ones seriously obsessed with her fridge and freezer. That’s right, after the video went live, fans took to social media and praised the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum with some pretty epic tweets.

“So Selena’s diet consists of juice, ice cream and fruit,” one person wrote. Another added, “Having a fridge just like Selena’s just became my new goal.”

A third said, “Selena’s fridge is more organized than my life is.”

Aside from eating ice cream during the current coronavirus pandemic, Selena recently dished on what she’s been up to during quarantine.

“I try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere. I’ve been very grateful for that as well. A lot has changed. And I’m 28 now, whatever that means,” she told reporters during the CTAM Summer Press Tour’s virtual panel, according to People. “It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal. It’s affecting people specifically with mental health. People who have never thought about things that they’re thinking about now. It’s confusing.”

Previously, the actress took to Instagram following a major social media break and teased “so many exciting things coming up.”

“I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always,” she told her 185 million followers.

