Cutest sister pair ever! Selena Gomez is the sweetest big sister to her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, who is 21 years younger than her famous older sibling. The Disney Channel alum often posts photos of Gracie on social media and takes her as her date to large red carpet events, such as the 2023 Golden Globes in January.

Selena’s parents, dad Ricardo Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey, divorced when she was just 5 years old. Her mother went on to remarry Brian Teefey and they welcomed Gracie in June 2013. As for Selena’s dad, he got remarried to his new wife, Sara, and they welcomed Selena’s other little sister Victoria Gomez in June 2014, one year after Gracie was born.

According to Life & Style magazine, Selena is really close to Gracie because they were raised in the same home.

“[Gracie is] adorable,” she gushed to E! News shortly after Gracie’s birth. “I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister. I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, ‘OK, this is legit.’”

She added, “I keep her very very protected. I mean, it’s instinctual.”

In 2017, Selena shared a sweet video of her sister via Instagram and wrote an inspiring tribute. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold, and beautiful,” she captioned the video. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Selena and Gracie attended the world premiere of Frozen 2 in 2019 and it was pretty iconic. They even hit the red carpet together wearing matching dresses! “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,” she told BBC One about the event in December 2019. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Selena and Gracie’s cutest sister moments.

