Selena Gomez just joined BFF Taylor Swift in the billionaire club.

That’s right, the former Disney Channel star is officially a billionaire thanks to a little beauty brand called Rare Beauty.

On September 6, Bloomberg reported that the 32-year-old has made her debut on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $1.3 billion. This makes the Only Murders in the Building actress one of the youngest self-made female billionaires in the United States.

A significant portion of Selena’s wealth, over 81 percent, comes from her ownership in Rare Beauty, which she established in 2020. Despite earlier speculation about her potentially leaving the brand, she has confirmed her commitment to it.

“I don’t think I’m going anywhere,” she stated during the 2024 TIME100 Summit in April 2024. “I am enjoying this a little too much.”

In addition to her earnings from Rare Beauty, nearly 7 percent of Selena’s wealth is attributed to her endorsements, with about 5 percent coming from touring, an activity she last engaged in back in 2016 for her “Come and Get It” tour.

Further contributing to her net worth is Wondermind, her mental health startup launched in 2022, which accounts for over 2.5 percent. The remainder of her wealth is derived from album and streaming revenues, real estate investments, and her acting roles, including her recent fourth Primetime Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building.

According to Bloomberg’s analysis, which used the most conservative estimates of her business holdings and verified publicly available assets, Selena, who began her career with roles on Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place, earns a minimum of $6 million per season for Only Murders in the Building, which premiered its fourth season on August 27.

Selena recently won the Best Actress award at Cannes for Emilia Pérez, which is her first time acting in Spanish.

“We were able to build the character, Jessi, around my ability, and I was so grateful for that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It allowed me to not only focus on just making sure I was speaking Spanish — I could be a little bit more free and focus on my performance.”

The actress also revealed her role in Emilia Pérez has “a special place in my heart because it was something I was afraid to do.”

“It was something I wanted to challenge myself [with]. I couldn’t be more excited about this project, and I was more than shocked over the reception, because none of us had seen the film until we were at the festival,” she added. “Clearly, we were in great hands with Jacques. I never doubted it. I’m blown away at the reception, and rightfully so. The women in this movie are fantastic.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.