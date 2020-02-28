It looks like Selena Gomez is officially over her relationship with Justin Bieber! A source recently told Us Weekly that the songstress was “extremely relieved” to finally close the Justin-focused “chapter of her life.”

“She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place,” the insider said.

As fans know, Selena and Justin were in an on and off relationship for about eight years from 2010 until 2018, when the two ultimately broke up for good. In January 2020, the “Rare” singer said in an interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday that she had been a “victim” of emotional abuse while dating the “Yummy” singer.

Since releasing her vulnerable new album, Selena has prioritized her career and mental health above everything else.

“Right now, she is focusing on that as well as her music and isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now,” the source told the publication. “She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship.”

Previously, in October 2019, Selena opened up about her single status in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. At the time, she admitted that she’s ready to start dating again.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she said. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.