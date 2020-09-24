She’s moving forward! Selena Gomez has “completely closed” her past “journey” after releasing her first album in five years, Rare, in January.

“I focused on creating more songs that were lyrically about transformation and vulnerability and heartbreak. It felt like [the material] was really, really strong, and I was very happy about it,” the singer, 28, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Tuesday, September 22. “I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely. I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do.”

With her newfound control, Selena explained that she made the decision to make “Lose You to Love Me” her first single and follow-up with “Look At Her Now.”

“I knew from the get-go that ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was going to be the bigger song, because I just felt it in my heart,” she said.

Previously, when appearing on NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday in January, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said she was “proud” of the track.

When it first released in October 2019, fans were quick to speculate that “Lose You to Love Me” was about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. In the lyrics, Selena sings about being hurt after an unnamed ex moved on with another girl. But in the end, she realized that she’s much stronger without him. Selena and Justin were on-and-off-again for about eight years from 2010 until 2018, when the two ultimately went their separate ways for good.

Although she’s never confirmed who the song is about, Selena wants her fans to know that the past is the past and that chapter of life is completely over.

“I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore,” told Rolling Stone. “I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.