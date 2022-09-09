We’re getting a Selena Gomez documentary! That’s right, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is set to premiere on Apple TV and takes a deep dive into Selena’s personal and professional life. Keep reading for everything we know about the singer-actress’ upcoming documentary.

Alek Keshishian, who also directed the acclaimed 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, is set to helm Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me! “Wanna hear a part to my story … My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” the superstar captioned a snippet on Instagram.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” a release describing the documentary reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

According to Apple, the former Disney star will give us a rare look into her life as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist.

Over the past few years, Selena has had her fair share of media frenzy and attention — she went through a very public breakup with singer Justin Bieber in 2013 and later checked herself into The Meadows rehabilitation center in 2014. She’s also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness, including through her Rare Impact Fund.

Selena originally revealed her mental health diagnosis in an April 2020 Instagram live with Miley Cyrus called Bright Minded: Live With Miley. “Recently I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, or definitely in America, McLean Hospital. I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Selena revealed.

“It was really freeing to have the information [of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder],” Selena told Good Morning America in April 2022. “It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. Like, I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been.”

She continued, “I can’t believe I am where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal. I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s OK to not be OK.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Selena’s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

