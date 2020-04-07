Get ready, Selena Gomez fans, because just two months after the singer dropped her album, Rare, she announced that she’s got three new songs on the way! And one of them — a track called “Boyfriend” — has caught fans’ attention. Why? Well some people are convinced that the upcoming tune is about her ex Justin Bieber, and everyone cannot wait to hear it.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6 to let fans know that she was releasing a deluxe version of her album, which will have three new songs — “Boyfriend,” “She” and “Souvenir.” It will hit stands on Thursday, April 9, and proceeds from the album will be donated to those suffering from the current coronavirus outbreak.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy,” the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress wrote on Instagram. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities.”

“Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic,” she continued. “Because of that, I’m personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now.”

Previously, Selena teased the song during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“There’s a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist,” she revealed. “One of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend’ so I can’t wait for people to hear that one.”

