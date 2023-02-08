Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham‘s friendship is one that we did not see coming but we’re *definitely* not mad about it. Keep reading to see the self-proclaimed “throuple” friendship timeline.

Selena was first seen hanging out with married couple Nicola and Brooklyn at the airport in November 2022, after they spent Thanksgiving together in Miami. On top of that, they had an epic New Year’s Eve together in 2023 while on a trip to Los Cabos, a Mexican beach resort. Selena and Nicola rang in the year wearing matching Valentino dresses on a yacht. Casual.

Following Nicola, Selena and Brooklyn’s NYE extravaganza, Selena posted a photo of the three hugging, with the caption: “Fine, call us a throuple.” Thanks, we will!

Plus, it also looks like Selena and Nicola might have taken things to the next level by getting matching tattoos, which is the ultimate BFF staple. Selena posted pictures of both her and Nicola’s arms, which had “angel” inked in a cursive font.

ICYMI, Nicola and Brooklyn have been together since 2020, and were married in an extravagant ceremony in April 2022.

One month later, Nicola revealed to Vogue Magazine that she first met Brooklyn at Coachella festival in April 2017, almost three years before they started dating. “We didn’t get along at first,” Nicola commented, though she didn’t expand on why. However, it’s clear the two have since settled their differences — and even hope to have children of their own very soon!

“Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him,” Nicola told Grazia Magazine in October 2022. “I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn’s friendship timeline.

