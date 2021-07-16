She knows how to take a joke! Selena Gomez can’t help but make fun of her past interviews on social media.

On Thursday, July 15, the former Disney Channel star, 28, uploaded a TikTok video alongside the caption, “To my younger self: You’re not cool bro.” In the hilarious clip, the actress is holding a rainbow wig while sound from a 2007 interview plays in the background.

“I got some blue going on,” a young Selena said, referring to her formerly highlighted hair. “I like a little edge and a pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different for the Teen Vogue party.”

While mouthing along to her former self, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is stroking the wig she’s holding and can be seen visibly rolling her eyes.

Fans were quick to comment on Selena’s hilarious video with some telling the songstress she’s “always been cool.” While others noted that her reacting to the now-viral sound from 2007 was “iconic.”

“SELENA GOMEZ MADE A TIKTOK REFERENCING THE TEEN VOGUE PARTY. OH MY GOD,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Selena poked fun at her younger self via the social media app. In May, the Rare Beauty founder shared a throwback home video of her singing along to the Britney Spears‘ song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.” While wearing a black shirt and sunglasses, the young star belted out the lyrics in front of a color-changing spiral background. “The hustle was real,” Selena captioned the video at the time.

Naturally, the Only Murders in the Building star’s best friends took to the comments section and trolled the celeb with some pretty hilarious comments. Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, wrote, “No doubt you were going to be successful!!!! XO.”

“Are you 5 or 27 here? I can’t tell,” Anna Collins added. Connar Franklin also alluded to the fact that nothing has changed with the actress, commenting, “I am dying … Why are u the exact same?”

Nickelodeon star Daniella Perkins even chimed in and shared, “I felt this on a deep level.”

Of course, the Queen of Pop herself, Britney, had to leave a comment. “This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen,” the songstress shared, adding a series of emojis.

Thanks to Selena’s TikTok account, fans of the actress are able to get a glimpse into her daily life. She’s even shared pretty relatable workout videos and put her own spin on viral sounds!

