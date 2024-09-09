Selena Gomez has recently discussed her challenges with carrying a pregnancy in a Vanity Fair cover story published this Monday, September 9.

The former Disney star, 32, candidly shared the difficulties she faces due to her health conditions, which preclude her from safely carrying a child.

In her interview, Selena disclosed, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Selena’s medical history includes a lupus diagnosis in 2013 and a subsequent kidney transplant. Additionally, she has been open about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, a topic she explored in her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me.

In a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, Selena had previously expressed her aspirations for parenthood and her emotional response to the challenges posed by her medications, which complicate her ability to carry a child. She remembered, “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life. However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Despite her ongoing health struggles, Selena has embraced alternative paths to motherhood, such as adoption and surrogacy. She acknowledged, “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that.”

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she added.

Selena has previously shared her intentions regarding adoption. In an earlier interview with Time magazine, she outlined her plan to adopt at age 35 if she had not found a suitable partner by then.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she reflected.

In 2023, Selena confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. “I’ve never been loved this way,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Should Selena marry, she has made it clear that she has no intention of changing her last name. “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it,” she asserted. Yeah, she is!

